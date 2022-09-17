Ingredients
1 bottle (3C.) Burgundy wine or other dry red wine, chilled
½ C. fresh lemon juice
½ C. fresh orange juice
½ C. white sugar
¼ C. brandy
1 sm. Lemon, sliced
1sm. Orange sliced
½ C. strawberries, hulled & cut in half
1 (10-oz.) bottle club soda, chilled
16 ice cubes
Directions
Stir wine, juices, sugar and brandy in a large pitcher until sugar is dissolved. Stir in lemon and orange slices; refrigerate. Just before serving, add strawberries, club soda and ice. Stir and pour into glasses.
Yield: 8 (6 oz.) servings. You may make these wine coolers early in the day or as little as 15minutes before serving. Serve from a glass pitcher to highlight the brilliant colors of the fruit slices.
