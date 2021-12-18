5 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
4 fresh sausage links (such as spicy Italian or garlic), casings removed
2 sweet onions, chopped
4 celery stalks, chopped
5 poblano peppers, stem and seeds removed, chopped
4 garlic cloves, minced
⅓ cup all-purpose flour
4 cups chicken broth, homemade or store-bought
1 cup whole milk
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon ground coriander
Cayenne pepper, to taste
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
2 large russet potatoes, peeled and diced
3 cups corn kernels, frozen or drained, if canned
½ cup heavy cream
½ cup chopped fresh chives, plus more for garnish
½ cup chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for garnish
1. In a large pot, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter over medium heat. Crumble the sausage into the pot. Cook, stirring occasionally and breaking the sausage up into bite-size pieces, until it is fully cooked through, 5 to 6 minutes. Remove the sausage with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels, leaving the remaining fat in the pot.
2. Add the onions, celery, peppers and garlic to the pot and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables begin to soften, about 4 minutes. Add the remaining 3 tablespoons butter and stir until fully melted.
3. Sprinkle the flour over the vegetables and immediately stir to combine. Cook, stirring constantly, for about 1 minute, then add the broth and milk. Add the cumin and coriander, and season to taste with cayenne, salt and pepper. Bring the mixture to a simmer.
4. Stir in the potatoes and simmer until they are tender and the soup has developed good flavor, 15 to 20 minutes. Stir in the reserved sausage, the corn and the cream, and simmer for 10 minutes more. Adjust the seasoning to taste.
5. Just before serving, stir in the chives and cilantro. Garnish with more chives and cilantro immediately before serving, or refrigerate until ready to serve, for up to 5 days.
