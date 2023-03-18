16 oz can jumbo buttermilk biscuits
1 lb hot sausage, cooked and crumbled OR cubed ham OR bacon
2 cups colby and monterey Jack cheeses, shredded
6 large eggs
1/2 cup milk
salt and pepper, to taste
2.75 oz packet country sausage gravy (plus more for serving, optional)
2 cups water (or milk)
Optional- cut up onions and green peppers
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with cooking spray. Cut each biscuit into eighths. Line bottom of the dish with the biscuits. Sprinkle cooked sausage evenly over biscuits. Then sprinkle shredded cheese over sausage. In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs with milk (for two minutes) and season with a pinch of salt and pepper. Pour egg mixture over the cheese layer. In a medium bowl, combine packet of gravy mix with 2 cups water (or milk). Whisk until combined. Pour gravy over egg mixture layer. Cover and bake for about 45-55 minutes. Slice and serve with extra country gravy, if desired.
You can prepare this the night before and pop it in the fridge. Then the next morning, put it into the oven to bake. It may need more baking time because the mixture will be cold.
Nutrition facts-
Calories: 503kcal; Carbohydrates: 26g; Protein: 21g; Fat: 34g; Sodium: 1023mg; Potassium: 333mg; Sugar: 2g
