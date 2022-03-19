1 package (14 oz; 392g) smoked beef or pork sausage
3 cups Yukon gold potatoes
4 large carrots
1 large yellow onion
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 teaspoon dried basil
1 teaspoon dried parsley
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon paprika
1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, separated
Serve with: ketchup, fresh herbs (optional)
If you are using the oven, preheat it to 400 degrees F. If grilling, prepare the grill by heating to medium-high heat (425-450 degrees F.) Tear off four sheets of heavy-duty foil and lightly spritz with cooking spray. Cut the sausage into coins. Thinly slice the vegetables. Add the sausage and vegetables to a large bowl. Drizzle in oil and all the seasonings. Toss everything together until well combined. Divide the mixture evenly among the four prepared sheets of foil. Cut the butter small pieces ad about 1 tablespoon butter to each packet. Seal the foil packs tightly so no air escapes, but do not double wrap the foil. Grill for 20-30 minutes or until veggies are fork tender (flip the foil packs at the halfway point). To bake foil packs, place foil packs on a sheet pan and bake for 30-35 minutes or until veggies are fork tender. Campfire: add to hot coals and cook for 20-30 minutes. Be aware they can take up to 40-45 minutes depending on the actual coals temperature, actual thickness of cut veggies, outside temperatures, how many foil packs are on the coals, etc. There is great variance in cooking these over coals. Carefully open the foil pack, expecting steam to be released.
