Ingredients
8 ounces bulk country breakfast sausage
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 1/4 cups whole milk
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon sage
salt and pepper
1 (8-count) tube Grands refrigerated biscuits
1 egg, lightly beaten with a little water
Instructions
Cook sausage in a nonstick skillet, breaking it apart with a wooden spoon as it cooks.
Sprinkle flour over sausage. Stir and cook 1 minute.
Gradually whisk in milk.
Add garlic powder, sage, and salt and pepper to taste. Simmer until thick.
Either refrigerate gravy overnight or line a baking sheet with parchment paper, spread the gravy thin and freeze for 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Pull each biscuit apart into 2 layers.
Place a 1-2 tablespoon spoonful of chilled gravy on a biscuit half and top it with another biscuit piece. Seal around the edges and tuck the edges under somewhat so they are less likely to pull apart.
Repeat for remaining biscuits. Brush top of each biscuit with egg wash.
Bake 15 to 18 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.