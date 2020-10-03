1 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 tablespoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons butter (Optional)
1 lb cooked sausage
4 eggs beaten
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Dash of black pepper
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook sausage, drain oil or reserve the drippings to use in place of the butter in this recipe.
Grease muffin tins or spray tins with nonstick spray.
In a large bowl, mix flour, baking powder, salt, pepper, butter or oil, cheese, sausage and eggs.
Pour into each muffin cup (approx. 3/4 full).
Bake at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes.
