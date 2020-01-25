1. How to Save Scraps.
Using a zip-top freeze bag, add scraps to the container, then to the freezer for storage. Keep putting scraps in the container until it’s full.
2. What to save.
Garlic bits, carrot ends, celery tops, zucchini ends, swiss chard stems, clean outer layers of onions, dark green parts of leeks, corn cobs – just the ones you’ve cut the kernels off, mushroom stems, clean veggie peels and herb stems.
Beef, pork or poultry bones can be saved for stock as well. It is best to keep these in separate bags from the vegetables.
3. What Not to Save.
While most vegetables are fair game, there are a few things that aren’t optimal for stock.
Anything with a very strong, specific flavor (or color) – cabbage, broccoli, artichokes and beets are a few examples. While vegetables that are just a little bit past their prime (such as bendy celery) are fine, if anything is really old or moldy, it’s best just to compost.
NEVER use any green parts from vegetables in the nightshade family (tomato, pepper, potato) as these plant parts contain toxic elements. This means - avoid the stems or leaves of bell peppers and tomatoes as well as potatoes with any sprouts on them or green color.
