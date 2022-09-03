1 lb. Dry Pinto Beans
2 lbs. Ground Beef
1 1/4 C. Tomato paste
1 C. Water
2 TBS. Chili Powder
1/4 TBS. Cumin
1/2 TBS. Garlic Powder
1/2 TBS. Sugar
1/2 TBS. Salt
1/2 tsp. Black Pepper
2 TBS. Dried Onion Flakes
Directions
Soak beans overnight in cold water. Place beans in a Dutch oven or soup pan; add water to cover, bring to a boil; boil for 2 minutes. Remove from the heat; cover and let stand for 30 minutes. Drain and rinse beans, discarding liquid. (You may substitute three 15.5-ounce cans of pinto beans if you do not have the time to cook the dried beans.) Brown the ground beef and drain off fat. Add beef, tomato paste, water, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, sugar, salt pepper and onion flakes to the soup pan. Simmer on medium low heat for 1 hour.
Note: This recipe has been adapted from multiple school chili recipes that were intended to serve 300 or more. So, you may need to adjust the spices to your liking. I personally like to add hot peppers to increase the spiciness.
