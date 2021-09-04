Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon butter, or more to taste
- 4 eggs
- 1 cup diced puffball mushrooms
- ½ cup diced green onions
Directions
- Step 1
Place a skillet over medium heat and add butter.
- Step 2
Break eggs into a bowl, add mushrooms, and whisk together vigorously. Reserve about 2 tablespoons green onions.
- Step 3
Pour eggs into the hot butter in the skillet and scramble to create soft, fluffy curds. Add remaining green onions, salt, and pepper while scrambling to desired doneness, 3 to 5 minutes, being careful not to overcook. Garnish with reserved green onions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.