1 ¾ pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs and drumsticks
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 ¼ pounds zucchini, sliced into 1-inch chunks (about 5 cups)
2 fat garlic cloves, finely grated, passed through a press or minced
2 teaspoons dried mint or oregano
1 teaspoon coriander seeds, cracked with a mortar and pestle or the flat side of a chef’s knife (optional)
¼ teaspoon red-pepper flakes, plus more for serving
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed
Lemon wedges, for serving
½ cup torn fresh basil leaves, for serving
PREPARATION
Heat oven to 425 degrees. Pat chicken dry with paper towels, and season all over with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Place zucchini on a rimmed sheet pan, and season with a little more salt and pepper.
In a small bowl, combine garlic, mint or oregano, coriander (if using) and red-pepper flakes. Whisk in oil. Add chicken to the pan with the zucchini pieces and pour garlic mixture over all, tossing until well coated. Spread chicken and zucchini in a single layer, and roast until chicken is cooked through and zucchini is browned and caramelized, 30 to 40 minutes. You don’t need to turn anything.
Once the pan is out of the oven, squeeze a lemon wedge over everything. Garnish with basil and serve with more lemon wedges and red-pepper flakes on the side.
