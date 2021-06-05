Ingredients
- 1-1/2 pounds baby red potatoes, cut into 3/4-inch cubes
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 3/4 teaspoon sea salt, divided
- 3 medium limes
- 1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon ground chipotle pepper
- 1/2 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed
- 1/2 pound Broccolini or broccoli, cut into small florets
- 1 pound uncooked shrimp (16-20 per pound), peeled and deveined
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400°. Place potatoes in a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan; drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon sea salt; stir to combine. Bake for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, squeeze 1/3 cup juice from limes, reserving fruit. Combine the lime juice, melted butter, chipotle and remaining sea salt.
- Remove pan from the oven; stir potatoes. Arrange asparagus, Broccolini, shrimp and reserved limes on top of potatoes. Pour lime juice mixture over vegetables and shrimp.
- Bake until shrimp turn pink and vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes longer. Sprinkle with minced fresh cilantro.
TEST KITCHEN TIPS
Don't throw out the squeezed limes. You'll be surprised by how much juice comes out of them after they're roasted. Can't find baby red potatoes? Try baby Yukon Gold potatoes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.