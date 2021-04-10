2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 pounds trimmed lamb shoulder, cut into 1-inch pieces
Salt and freshly ground pepper
1 large carrot, cut into 3/4-inch pieces
1 large onion, coarsely chopped
10 peeled garlic cloves
2 anchovy fillets
1 tablespoon drained capers
1 pound plum tomatoes, diced
1 1/2 cups red wine
1 1/2 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
2 1/2 pounds baking potatoes, peeled and cut into 2-inch chunks
1 stick unsalted butter, softened
3/4 cup buttermilk
Cook the potatoes in boiling salted water until tender, 20 minutes. Drain and cook the potatoes in the pot to evaporate any water. Add the butter and buttermilk and mash. Season with salt and pepper.
Raise the oven heat to 425°. Set the casserole over high heat and boil until the juices reduce by half, about 15 minutes. Mash the garlic into the juices. Spoon the stew into six 1 1/2-cup ramekins; set on a sturdy baking sheet. Mound the potatoes on top; bake for 25 minutes, until browned in spots. Let rest 20 minutes, then serve.
