1 pound cooked ground beef
1 tablespoon dry Italian seasoning
2-3 cups mashed potatoes
1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1/2 cup sour cream
12-ounce bag frozen vegetable mix
10 ounce can french onion soup
1 packet beef gravy mix
Place frozen vegetables in a large saucepot. Cover with water and place over medium-high heat until they just come to a boil. Drain veggies and set aside. In the same saucepot, combine french onion soup, dry gravy mix, and Italian seasoning. Stir well and place over medium-high heat, stirring often, until just heated. Remove from heat and stir in cooked ground beef and drained vegetables. In a large mixing bowl, combine mashed potatoes, sour cream, and 1 cup of cheese. Stir well to combine. Pour ground beef filling into the bottom of an 8x8 baking dish. Top with mashed potatoes and spread to cover. Top with remaining cheddar cheese. Bake, uncovered, at 350 for 30 minutes.
