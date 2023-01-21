Ingredients:
1 lb raw, peeled, deveined shrimp
1/2 tbsp Cajun seasoning
Cooking spray
1 tbsp lemon juice
1/4 cup chicken broth
1 tbsp butter
2 1/2 cups finely riced cauliflower
1/2 cup unsweetened original almond or cashew milk
1/4 tsp salt
2 tbsp sour cream
1/3 cup reduced fat shredded cheddar cheese
1/4 cup thinly sliced scallions
Directions:
Toss shrimp and Cajun seasoning together in a large bowl.
Spray a medium sized skillet with cooking spray, and heat over medium heat. Cook shrimp until pink, about 2 to 3 min per side. Add lemon juice and chicken broth, scraping any bits off of the bottom of the pan, and simmer for 1 minute, set aside.
In a separate skillet, heat butter over medium heat. Add riced cauliflower, and cook for 5 min. Add milk and salt, and cook for an additional 5 minutes.
Remove from heat, and stir in sour cream and cheese until melted.
Serve shrimp on top of cauliflower grits, and top with scallions.
2 Servings with
1 Leanest, 3 Greens, 3 Condiments and 2 Healthy Fats per serving
