Ingredients
kosher salt
1 lb. tripoline pasta or fettuccine
1 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil
2 Andouille sausage links, cut into 1/4" slices
1 lb. medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
3 tbsp. unsalted butter
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 c. diced onion
2 tbsp. all-purpose flour
1 red bell pepper, diced
1 c. low-sodium chicken broth
1 c. half-and-half
4 tsp. Old Bay seasoning
1 c. corn kernels
1/4 c. Freshly Chopped Parsley
Directions
- In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook pasta according to package directions until al dente. Drain and return to pot.
- Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium-high heat, warm oil and cook sausage until browned. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a plate leaving remaining oil in the skillet. Cook shrimp until opaque, 5 minutes, then transfer to plate with sausage.
- Return skillet to stove over medium heat. Melt butter and cook garlic and onion, 3 minutes. Add flour and whisk for 1 minute. While continuing to whisk, add bell pepper, broth, half-and-half, and Old Bay until smooth. Bring to a boil and simmer on low until slightly thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add corn and parsley and stir until warmed.
- Add pasta to skillet with shrimp and sausage along with any drippings and toss together. Serve immediately.
