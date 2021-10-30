3 cups self-rising flour
1 1/2 cups buttermilk or regular milk
1 Tbsp. sugar
4 Tbsp. butter, melted
Mix the self-rising flour and sugar with the milk. Drop by large tablespoonfuls into a greased cake pan, packing each drop biscuit close together. (You can put a small amount of flour on the counter, roll and cut them out instead.) Pour the melted butter over the top. Bake at 450 degrees for about 20 minutes, or until the tops are lightly browned. Do not over bake.
