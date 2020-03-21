8 cups flour
2 Tbsp. active dry yeast
1 tsp. salt
2 cups warm water
Pour flour and salt into a large bowl and create a hole in the center. Pour the yeast and warm water in the center, then combine with the flour until you form a ball. Cover with a towel and allow to rise for 30 minutes, or until it’s doubled in size. Knead the dough and split into two loaves and place in bread pans, then allow to rise one more time. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes, or until browned.
Note: This is a basic recipe, using minimal ingredients. If butter and eggs are available, add in 1 egg and 1/3 cup butter with the water for more flavor.
