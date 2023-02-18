3 tablespoons salted butter, at room temperature
3 tablespoons packed brown sugar
1 and 1/2 tablespoons white sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 large egg yolk (discard or save whites for another recipe)
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon cornstarch, optional
1/2 cup white, all-purpose flour
6 tablespoons chocolate chips
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a bowl, beat together the ROOM TEMPERATURE butter with the brown and white sugar until creamy. Add in the vanilla extract, egg yolk, baking soda, and cornstarch. (Add 1/8 teaspoon salt here if using unsalted butter) Beat until just combined. Add in the flour and chocolate chips and beat until just combined. Form 3 evenly sized, large and tall balls of cookie dough. Place the cookie sheet with cookie balls in the freezer for 15 minutes. Remove and immediately bake for 9-14 minutes or until very lightly browned around the edges. (Cookies are always best slightly under-baked!) If desired press a few additional chocolate chips into the tops of the cookies right after pulling them out of the oven.
