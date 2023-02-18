For the Filling:
1 small ripe peach, diced
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 teaspoon all purpose flour
Pinch of salt
For the Topping:
2 teaspoons all purpose flour
2 tablespoons rolled oats
1 tablespoon brown sugar
Pinch of cinnamon
2 tablespoons melted butter
Preheat oven to 350 F. In a small bowl, stir together all the filling ingredients. Fill a half-pint mason jar or an eight-ounce ramekin with the mixture, pressing down with clean hands or the back of a spoon to really pack it in and create juice. Set aside. To make the topping, in another small bowl, mix together the flour, oats, brown sugar and cinnamon. Pour in the melted butter and stir until evenly moistened. Sprinkle the topping over the peaches, mounding up as high as possible. Place the jar or ramekin on a small baking sheet to collect juices, and bake in preheated oven for 20-25 minutes, or until the filling is bubbly and the top is golden brown. Let cool for 10-15 minutes before serving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.