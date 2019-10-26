1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
4 (6-oz.) bone-in pork chops
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
1/2 cup unsalted chicken stock (such as Swanson)
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage
1 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary
2 medium apples, thinly sliced
1 small red onion, thinly vertically sliced
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 1/2 teaspoons oil to pan; swirl to coat. Sprinkle pork chops evenly with 3/8 teaspoon salt and 3/8 teaspoon pepper. Add pork chops to pan; cook 5 minutes on each side or until pork chops are done. Remove from pan. Combine stock and mustard, stirring with a whisk. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to pan; swirl. Add remaining 3/8 teaspoon salt, remaining 3/8 teaspoon pepper, sage, rosemary, apple, and onion to pan; cook 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in stock mixture. Return pork chops to pan; cook 3 minutes or until liquid is reduced by half.
