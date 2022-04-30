6 garlic cloves
1 ½ pounds broccoli
¼ cup unsalted butter
4 anchovy fillets
12 ounces spaghetti (or another pasta that cooks in 10 minutes)
Kosher salt
½ teaspoon red-pepper flakes
Grated Parmesan, for serving (optional)
Thinly slice the garlic and transfer to a large (12-inch) skillet with high sides. Cut the florets off the broccoli, keeping as much of the branch connected to the trunk as possible. Peel the trunk and cut the trunk and branches into 1/2-inch pieces. Transfer to the skillet. Roughly chop the florets so even the biggest pieces fit on a soup spoon. Leave the florets on the cutting board.
To the skillet, add the butter and anchovies, and set over medium-high. Cook, smashing the anchovies and stirring the butter, until the garlic and broccoli are softened, 2 to 3 minutes.
Add the spaghetti, the florets and any broccoli bits on the board, 2 teaspoons salt and the red-pepper flakes. Pour over 5 cups water. Bring to a boil over high, then cook, tossing often with tongs, until the spaghetti is al dente, 8 to 12 minutes. If the pasta is looking dry, add more water. Eat with grated Parmesan, if using.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.