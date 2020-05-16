1/2 pound ground beef or sausage
1/2 cup chopped onion
16 ounce can diced tomatoes undrained
6 ounce can tomato paste
1/2 cup water
1 tablespoon dry Italian seasoning
1 teaspoon garlic powder
8 ounces Egg Noodles, cooked and drained
1 cup cottage cheese
1 cup Mozzarella cheese
In a large skillet, cook ground beef and onion over medium-high heat until no longer pink in center. Drain off any grease. Add tomatoes in juice, tomato paste, water, Italian seasoning, and garlic powder to skillet. Stir well and lower heat to simmer for ten minutes, while you cook the egg noodles separately. Drain cooked egg noodles and stir into the sauce. In separate bowl, mix cottage cheese and mozzarella. Drop by spoonfuls over top of lasagna skillet. Cover and let cook about five minutes, until the cheese melts.
