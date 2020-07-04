Ingredients
- 1 pound lean ground beef (optional ground turkey)
- 1 small onion, diced
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 3 medium bell peppers of varied colors, (remove core, seeds, and membrane) or I would use the little peppers and cut in half
- 2/3 cup ketchup, divided
- 1 tablespoon mustard
- 5 slices (reduced-fat) cheddar cheese, (any cheese slice will work
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Slice each bell pepper into 6 vertical pieces, along the indention line. Set peppers aside.
- In a large mixing bowl combine meat, onion, salt, pepper, 1/3 cup ketchup, and mustard.
- Add meat mixture to boats. Place on a parchment lined baking sheet and cook until meat is done, about 20 minutes.
