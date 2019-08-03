1 pound ground beef
1/2 medium onion, chopped (about 1/2 cup)
1/2 cup celery, chopped (about 1 rib of celery)
1/2 cup green or red pepper, chopped (about 1/2 large pepper)
1/4 cup water
1/2 cup tomato ketchup
1 tablespoon prepared mustard
1 teaspoon sugar
5 whole wheat buns
Combine ground beef, onion, celery, and pepper in a medium skillet. Add water. Cook over medium-low heat for 15 minutes. Stir as needed. Cook until beef mixture reaches at least 160°F. Put ground beef mixture in a colander set over a bowl. Pat mixture with paper towels and rinse with warm water to remove fat. Return to skillet. Add ketchup, mustard, and sugar. Heat 5-10 minutes on low heat. Toast buns in an oven broiler, toaster oven, or skillet. To use a skillet, spread buns with margarine and place face side down in skillet. Cook over medium heat 1-2 minutes. Prepare sandwiches by putting 1/2 cup of meat mixture on bottom of each bun and cover with top of bun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.