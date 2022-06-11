YIELD: 11 cups.
Ingredients
- 4 pounds tomatoes (about 12 medium), chopped
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 4 jalapeno peppers, seeded and finely chopped
- 1/2 to 2/3 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 4 cups chopped peeled fresh peaches (about 4 medium), divided
- 1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste
Directions
In a 5-qt. slow cooker, combine the first 7 ingredients; stir in 2 cups peaches. Cook, covered, on low 3-4 hours or until onion is tender. Stir tomato paste and remaining peaches into slow cooker. Cool. Transfer to covered containers. (If freezing, use freezer-safe containers and fill to within 1/2 in. of tops.) Refrigerate up to 1 week or freeze up to 12 months. Thaw frozen salsa in refrigerator before serving.
