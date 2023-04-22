1/2 cup packed cilantro leaves
1/3 cup apple cider vinegar
Juice of 2 limes
1-2 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
4 cloves garlic
1 tablespoon ground cumin
1 tablespoon dried oregano
1 tablespoon chili powder
1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
4-pound boneless beef chuck roast, excess fat trimmed and cut into 6 pieces
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1 1/2 tablespoons canola oil
1 cup beer
Combine cilantro, vinegar, lime juice, chipotle peppers, garlic, cumin, oregano, chili powder and cloves in the bowl of a food processor until smooth, scraping the sides as needed. Season beef with 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon black pepper. Heat canola oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Working in batches, add beef and cook until evenly browned, about 3-4 minutes per side. Place beef into a 6-qt slow cooker; stir in beer and CILANTRO MIXTURE. Cover and cook on low heat for 8-9 hours, or until meat is fork-tender. Remove beef from the slow cooker and shred the meat using two forks before returning to the pot with the juices; season with salt and pepper, to taste, if needed. Cover and keep warm for an additional 30 minutes. Serve warm in tortillas, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos, with a side of rice or even on a salad.
