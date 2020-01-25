3-4 lb high-quality bones from any animal
2 stalks celery, chopped
2 carrots, chopped
1 medium onion, quartered
5 garlic cloves
1.5 tbsp organic apple cider vinegar
Filtered water
Place the bones (frozen or thawed) and the vegetables in a 6 quart slow cooker. Pour apple cider vinegar over the mixture. Pour filtered water over everything up to the top. Set slow cooker to low for 12-24 hours. Strain the broth and discard the soft bones and vegetables. Refrigerate the broth until the fat floats to the top and hardens. Remove the fat and discard it or save for later. Store the broth in the fridge or freezer.
Notes
It’s normal for the broth to look gelatinous, when it’s completely cooled. It means it’s holding all those nutrients from the bones and the vegetables!
How To Roast Bones for Stock
Preheat your oven to 425°F. Place bones in a heavy-bottomed deep roasting pan, or on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and roast in the oven for about 30 minutes. You want the bones to be a darker color but not burn any residual meat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.