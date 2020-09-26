2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, plus more for the pan
1 1/2 teaspoons active dry yeast
1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
2 2/3 cups all-purpose flour
Special equipment: 6- to 8-quart slow cooker
Butter a 6-by-3-inch round pan and set aside.
Combine the butter, yeast, sugar, salt and 1 cup warm water in a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook attachment. With the mixer on low speed, add 1/2 cup of the flour at a time, waiting for each addition to be fully incorporated before adding more. Once all of the flour is added, knead on medium speed for 8 minutes.
Transfer the dough to the prepared pan, transfer the pan to a 6- to 8-quart slow cooker and cover with the lid. Cook on high until the internal temperature of the bread registers 200 degrees F, about 2 hours. Let cool in the pan for 5 minutes, then turn out onto a rack and let cool completely.
