1 1/2 lbs. boneless skinless chicken breasts
28 oz. can Red Enchilada Sauce
10 soft corn tortillas.
2 cups grated cheddar cheese divided
3.8 oz. can black olives divided
Put the uncooked chicken breasts and the enchilada sauce in your slow cooker. Cook on HIGH for 4 hours or LOW for 6-8 hours. Shred the chicken with 2 forks right in the slow cooker. Cut the tortillas in to strips, add to chicken and sauce. Stir. Add 1/2 cup of cheese and half the olives into the sauce and chicken mixture. Stir again. Flatten the mixture. Add the rest of the cheese and the olives on top. Cook on low for about 40 - 60 minutes longer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.