INGREDIENTS FOR THE AVOCADO CREAM:
1 ripe avocado
3/4 -1 cup 2% Greek yogurt
1 tsp. ground cumin fresh,
finely chopped cilantro, to taste
Juice from 1 lime
sea salt & pepper, to taste
FOR THE SAUCE:
1 (14.5-oz) can roasted tomatoes
4 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
1/2 cup diced white (or red) onion
1 1/2 tbsp. coconut sugar
1 tbsp. garlic, fresh
2 tsp. smoked paprika
2 tsp. ground cumin
1 tsp. oregano
Juice of 1 lime
2 lb. chicken breast tenders, raw
FOR TACOS: 12 white corn tortillas
FOR GARNISH: Fresh cilantro
AVOCADO CREAM: FOR THE CHICKEN: Mash up the avocado with a fork – make it as smooth as possible, with no clumps. 1 Add the remaining ingredients and mix together to make smooth. Season to taste.
FOR CHICKEN: In your multifunction cooker or slow cooker, add the ingredients for the sauce. Mix together. Nestle the chicken breasts (or tenders) into the sauce. Add the top of the cooker and cook. For pressure cooking, seal the steam hole, set temperature between HIGH and MEDIUM HIGH, and cook for 25 – 30 minutes. For slow cooking, cook on HIGH for 4 hours or on LOW for 6 – 8 hours. At the end of the cooking cycle, remove the chicken breasts and add them to a bowl. Gently pull the chicken apart using forks to be shredded. Add the shredded chicken back to the sauce and thoroughly mix together. Pro-tip: before adding the chicken to the sauce, use an immersion blender to make the tinga sauce smooth; another option is to pour the liquid into a blender, pulse blend until smooth, then add it back to the cooker. Cook on low for an additional 6 – 10 minutes, then enjoy! If you’re making tacos, toast the tortillas in a skillet without oil. If you want to make a burrito bowl instead, here are some options: your choice of rice (brown rice or cauliflower rice); sautéed bell peppers and onions; tomato, lettuce and avocado cream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.