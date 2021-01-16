2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
1 (12 ounce) package crab meat, flaked and cartilage removed
½ cup sour cream
4 green onions, chopped
2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar
1 ½ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
½ teaspoon garlic powder
1 (12 ounce) package crab meat, flaked and cartilage removed
½ cup sour cream
4 green onions, chopped
2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar
1 ½ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
½ teaspoon garlic powder
Mix cream cheese, crab meat, sour cream, green onions, confectioners’ sugar, Worcestershire sauce and garlic powder in the crock of a slow cooker.
Cook on low for 2 hours, stirring at least once.
Cook on low for 2 hours, stirring at least once.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.