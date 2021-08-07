3-pound pork loin
2 onions, thinly sliced
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 cups chicken broth
salt
pepper
Spread half of the sliced onions and garlic in the bottom of the slow cooker. Place pork loin over onions and garlic. Pour broth on sides of pork loin. Place remaining onions and garlic on top of pork loin. Season with salt and pepper. Place lid on the slow cooker and cook on high for 6 hours. At the end of cooking time allow to rest for a few minutes. Shred with 2 large forks. Use immediately or allow to cool prior to refrigerating.
