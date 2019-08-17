One 6-oz. can tomato paste
1/4 cup molasses
2 tbsp. cider vinegar
1 tbsp. yellow mustard
1 tsp. chopped garlic
1/2 tsp. salt
One 15-oz. can black beans, drained and rinsed
One 15-oz. can pinto beans, drained and rinsed
One 15-oz. can red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
3 cups finely chopped onion
2 cups finely chopped red bell pepper
1 cup finely chopped Fuji or Gala apple
In a medium bowl, combine tomato paste, molasses, vinegar, mustard, garlic, and salt. Mix until smooth and uniform.
Place all remaining ingredients in a slow cooker. Add tomato mixture, and stir to coat.
Cover and cook on high for 3 - 4 hours or on low for 7 - 8 hours.
Stir well before serving.
MAKES 10 SERVINGS
1/10th of recipe (about 3/4 cup):
178 calories, 0.5g total fat, 432mg sodium, 37g carbs, 8.5g fiber, 13g sugars, 8g protein
SmartPoints® value 2
