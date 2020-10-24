Ingredients:
2 lbs. russet potatoes thinly sliced I used about 8 small potatoes
1/4 tsp. garlic powder
1/4 tsp. pepper
1 oz. packet Lipton Onion Soup mix
1/3 cup olive oil
Instructions:
Spray slow cooker with non-stick spray.
Add the potatoes to the slow cooker in a spiral design if desired.
Sprinkle over the garlic powder, pepper and onion soup mix.
Drizzle the olive oil evenly over the potatoes.
Cover and cook on HIGH for 4 hours without opening the lid during the cooking time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.