1 30 oz whole kernel corn
1 30 0z creamed corn
2 cups macaroni noodles cooked to shy of al dente(want these to be undercooked)
1 cup butter cubed
1 cup Sharp Cheddar cheese
1 cup Mozzarella cheese
16 oz Velveeta cheese
1 cup of chicken broth
Salt and pepper to taste
Combine all ingredients (except shredded cheeses) in your crock pot and stir. Set to High and cook for 45 minutes, stir. Continue cooking on High for an additional 30 minutes. Stir and reduce heat to Low and cook for 3-4 hours or leave on Warm depending on your crockpot. Just before serving stir in the shredded cheeses until melted into the macaroni mixture. Enjoy!
