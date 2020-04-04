5 pounds red-skinned potatoes, cut into roughly 1-inch chunks
5 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed
½ cup olive oil
Juice of 1/2 lemon (2 tablespoons)
2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more for seasoning
Freshly ground black pepper
8 ounces Parmigiano-Reggiano, grated (about 2 1/4 cups)
Leaves of 1 small bunch flat-leaf parsley
Toss together the potatoes, garlic, olive oil, juice of 1/4 the lemon (about 1 tablespoon), salt and a generous amount of black pepper in a 5- to 8-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on high, stirring once or twice to encourage even cooking, until the potatoes are very tender, about 4 hours.
Coarsely mash the potatoes and garlic with a potato masher. Just before serving, fold in the cheese, parsley and remaining 1 tablespoon lemon juice. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper if necessary.
