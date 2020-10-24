Ingredients:
- 21 oz. cream of mushroom soup (two 10.5 oz. cans) (don’t add water)
- ½ cup milk
- ½ tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. pepper
- ¾ tsp. dried leaf thyme
- 6 half ears of corn (from freezer section of store)
- 5 small potatoes, diced small
- 1 white onion, diced
- 2 lbs. pork chops
- 8 slices bacon, sliced, cooked and drained
Instructions:
- In a medium-sized bowl add the cream of mushroom soup, milk, salt, pepper and thyme. Whisk until smooth. Set aside.
- Spray slow cooker with non-stick cooking spray.
- Add the frozen corn standing them up on their ends in a ring around the outer edge of the slow cooker. Add potatoes in the middle of the corn. Sprinkle over onion.
- Add the pork chops on top of the corn and potatoes. Sprinkle over the cooked bacon. Spread over the soup mixture over the top of everything.
- Cover and cook on LOW for 7 hours without opening the lid during the cooking time.
