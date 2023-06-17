1/2 pound bacon strips, chopped
1 medium onion, chopped
3/4 cup white vinegar
3/4 cup sugar
2 cans (14 ounces each) sauerkraut, rinsed and well drained
1/2 teaspoon caraway seeds
In a large skillet, cook bacon and onions over medium heat until bacon is crisp and onions are just tender, 5-7 minutes. Add vinegar and sugar to skillet; cook and stir 5 minutes. Add sauerkraut and caraway seeds to skillet; stir to combine.
Transfer mixture to a 4-qt. slow cooker. Cover and cook on low to allow flavors to blend, 1-2 hours.
