1 pound lean chuck beef cut into cubes
1/4 cup flour
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
2 celery stalks, cut into slices
3 carrots large, sliced into thick rounds
1/2 cup snap peas shelled
2 potatoes of any variety medium, peeled and cut into bite-sized pieces
1/2 cup red bell pepper diced
1 yellow onion medium, chopped
2 garlic cloves minced
1 bay leaf
2 teaspoons dried thyme (or 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves)
1 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
3/4 teaspoon black pepper divided
2 1/2 cups beef broth low-sodium
1/2 cup red wine optional beef broth
1/4 cup flat parsley chopped (optional for garnish)
2 tablespoons tomato paste (optional, but helps to thicken up the stew)
Coat the beef with the flour. Over medium heat, in a skillet with extra-virgin olive oil, brown the beef then transfer to the slow cooker. Add all other ingredients, except parsley, to slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 8 to 10 hours, or when beef is very tender. Remove bay leaf before serving. Enjoy! Garnish with chopped parsley if desired.
