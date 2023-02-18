¼ cup raisins
1 cup all-purpose flour
½ cup brown sugar , packed
½ teaspoon baking soda
1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon ground ginger
¼ teaspoon salt
1 cup shredded carrots , (about 2 large)
½ cup shredded/grated apples, (about 1 small apple, peeled and cored)
¼ cup unsweetened shredded coconut
¼ cup chopped walnuts , or pecans
2 tablespoons sunflower seeds , plus 1 tablespoon more for sprinkling over the tops of the muffins
1 large egg
1/3 cup avocado oil , or vegetable oil, canola oil, or melted butter
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 tablespoons orange juice
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Lightly grease 6 to 8 wells of a muffin tin or a 5x7-inch baking dish. In a small bowl, cover the raisins with hot water, and set them aside to soak. Use a box grater or a food processor to grate the carrots and the apple. Set them aside. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, brown sugar, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, and salt. Stir in the grated carrots, apple, coconut, walnuts, and 2 tablespoons of sunflower seeds. In a separate bowl, beat together the egg, oil, vanilla, and orange juice. Add to the flour mixture and stir until combined. Drain the raisins and stir them in. Divide the batter among the wells of a lightly greased muffin pan. Sprinkle sunflower seeds over the tops of the muffins. Bake the muffins for 18 to 20 minutes, until they’ve risen nicely and a toothpick inserted in the center of one of the muffins comes out clean. Remove from the oven and let cool for 5 minutes in the pan on a rack. Transfer the muffins to a plate or a cooling rack to finish cooling.
