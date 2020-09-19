INGREDIENTS
FIVE-SPICE RUB
2 Tsp garlic granules
1.5 Tsp Chinese five-spice
1 Tsp ground coriander
1 Tsp sea salt
0.5 Tsp ground black pepper
12 chicken wings, about 1.3kg/3lbs total. Alternatively, you could use a small watermelon, halved, peeled and scored
Extra-virgin olive oil
HOISIN GLAZE
1 Tbsp toasted sesame oil
1 Tsp grated garlic
1 Tbsp peeled, finely grated fresh ginger
4 Tbsp Hoisin sauce
2 Tbsp light brown sugar
2 Tbsp honey
1 Tbsp rice vinegar
2 Spring onions, white and light green parts only, thinly sliced on the diagonal (optional)
Instructions
The melt-in-your-mouth quality of these slow-cooked wings goes seamlessly with their smoky Asian flavours. For top-notch texture, never allow the temperature of your barbecue or smoker to go over 150°C/300°F. Small wings need only about 1½ hours to cook. Larger wings will take about 2 hours. Prepare the barbecue or smoker for indirect cooking over low heat (120°150°C/250°300°F). In a small bowl, mix together all the rub ingredients. Brush the chicken wings lightly with olive oil. Season them evenly with the rub. Brush the cooking grates clean. Add the wood chunks to the coals (or drain and add the wood chips to the smoker box) and close the lid. When smoke appears, arrange the wings, skin side down, on the grates and roast over roasting/indirect low heat, with the lid closed, for 1 hour. Meanwhile, make the glaze: in a small saucepan, warm the sesame oil over a medium heat on the stove. Add the garlic and ginger and cook for 3060 seconds, stirring constantly. Add the remaining glaze ingredients, mix well and cook for 12 minutes, until simmering. Set aside off the heat. After the first hour of cooking the wings, cut into one at the joint to check for doneness. The meat should no longer be pink at the bone. If it is pink, let the wings cook for another 30 minutes before you glaze them. Brush the wings all over with the glaze and cook until the glaze has penetrated the surface of the wings, about 30 minutes. Transfer the wings to a platter and garnish with the spring onions, if using. Serve warm.
