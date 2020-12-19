1 cup butter, room temperature
½ cup confectioners’ sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla
2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
¼ teaspoon salt
¾ cup pecans, finely chopped
1 cup confectioners’ sugar for coating
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line cookie sheet with parchment paper or use ungreased.
Using an electric mixer cream together the butter and the ½ cup confectioners’ sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the vanilla extract. Add the flour and the salt and beat until well combined. Stir in the nuts.
Form dough into 1 inch balls (about 1 tablespoon) and place 2 inches apart on cookie sheet. Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until edges just start to brown. While the cookies are still hot, roll them in the confectioners’ sugar. Cool and roll a second time or sift the remaining sugar over the tops using a strainer. Cool completely before storing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.