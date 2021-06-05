Ingredients
- 1-1/2 pounds small red potatoes, halved
- 1 cup root beer
- 1 cup ketchup
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, divided
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 3/4 teaspoon pepper, divided
- 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
- 4 bone-in pork loin chops (7 ounces each)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons butter
Directions
- 1. Place potatoes in a large saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium; cover and cook until tender, 15-20 minutes.
- 2. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the root beer, ketchup, brown sugar, chili powder, Worcestershire sauce and 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder; set aside. In a large resealable plastic bag, combine the flour, 1/2 teaspoon pepper and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Add pork chops, one at a time, and shake to coat.
- 3. In a large skillet, cook chops in oil over medium heat until chops are lightly browned, 2-3 minutes on each side. Drain. Add root beer mixture; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer until a thermometer reads 145°, 6-8 minutes. Remove pork and keep warm. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving.
- 4. Bring sauce to a boil; cook until liquid is reduced by half. Meanwhile, drain potatoes; mash with butter, remaining garlic powder and remaining salt and pepper. Serve with pork chops and sauce.
