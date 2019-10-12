1/2 cup butter or vegan butter, softened to room temperature
1-3/4 cups sugar, divided
1/2 cup pure pumpkin puree
1/4 cup molasses
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 egg
2 teaspoons baking soda
2-1/3 cups gluten-free 1:1 or "cup for cup" baking flour blend
2 teaspoons cinnamon
4-1/2 teaspoons ground ginger, divided
1 teaspoon ground cloves
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup Enjoy Life Dark Chocolate Morsels
Preheat oven to 350 degrees, line a half sheet pan with parchment paper and set aside. Add butter and 1 cup sugar to large bowl. Beat with electric mixer until lightly and fluffy. Add pumpkin puree, molasses, and vanilla, beat until combined. Add egg then mix until just combined. In a separate bowl stir together flour, baking soda, cinnamon, 1-1/2 tsps ground ginger, ground cloves, and salt. Add to the wet ingredients in two batches, mixing until just combined before adding the second batch. Add dark chocolate morsels then mix until just combined. Stir together remaining sugar and ground ginger in a bowl then scoop cookie dough by the Tbsp into the mixture and roll to coat. Place onto prepared baking sheet then bake for 7-8 minutes. Tap the sheet pan on the counter then let cookies cool slightly before transferring to cooling racks to cool completely.
