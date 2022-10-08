Ingredients:
3 C. sweet potatoes
½ C. sugar
½ C. butter
2 eggs, beaten
1 tsp vanilla
1/3 C. milk
Topping:
1/3 C. melted butter
1 C. light brown sugar
½ C. flour
1 C. chopped pecans
Directions:
Boil and mash potatoes. Mix in sugar, butter, eggs, vanilla and milk. Put in a 13x9 inch baking dish. Topping: Melt butter and mix in remaining ingredients. Sprinkle on top of the potato mixture. Bake for 25 minutes at 350 degrees.
