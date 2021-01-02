4 bell peppers halved, seeds removed
2 cups cooked rice or favorite grain-couscous
1 Tbsp olive oil
1 sweet onion diced
1 jalapeno fine diced
1/2 lb ground chicken or turkey
or beef
salt & pepper
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp chili powder
1 tsp ground cumin
1/2 tsp ground oregano
1 15 oz can black beans, drained and rinsed or kidney or white beans
2 1/2 cups shredded Monterey jack cheese, reserve 1/2 cup for topping, or cheddar or pepper jack or Colby
1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves chopped
Preheat oven to 375 degrees and place halved bell peppers cut side up in shallow baking dish. In a large skillet, sauté onion and jalapeno in olive oil until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add ground meat, season with salt and pepper and brown until cooked through. Add the garlic powder, chili powder, cumin and oregano, stir to combine. Remove from heat and fold in beans and cooked rice (or grain), 2 cups shredded cheese, and chopped cilantro.
Stuff pepper halves with filling. Bake for 30 minutes covered in foil. Remove foil, top with remaining 1/2 cup shredded cheese and bake uncovered for an additional 15-20 minutes until peppers are tender.
