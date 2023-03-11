10 ounces pasta
5 slices Bacon
1/2 cup raw cashews, soaked in for at least 4 hours*
1/2 cup salsa
1/2 cup milk
2 garlic cloves (1 teaspoon minced)
1 teaspoon chili powder
3/4 teaspoon cumin
1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
Salt and pepper, to taste
1/2 cup black beans, drained and rinsed
1/2 cup corn (defrosted if frozen)
1 large bell pepper, diced
Fresh cilantro, for garnish
Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain. In a skillet or cast iron pan, lightly grease with oil. Over medium heat, add 5 slices of Benevolent Bacon. Cook for 2-3 minutes, then flip. Remove from heat. When cool, break into small pieces. Set aside. To a blender or food processor, add cashews, salsa, milk, garlic, chili powder, cumin, and paprika. Blend until smooth; season with salt and pepper, if needed. In a large bowl, add pasta, black beans, corn, bell pepper, and bacon pieces. Pour the cashew cream on top; stir to combine until all ingredients are thoroughly mixed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.