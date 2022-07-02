12 oz. dry pasta, such as elbow, bow tie, or rotini
15-oz. can corn kernels
15-oz. can black beans
1 c. shredded Cheddar
1 c. halved cherry tomatoes
2 avocados, diced
1/4 c. Chopped cilantro
1/2 c. Sour Cream
1/2 c. Mayo
1/3 c. extra-virgin olive oil
1 tbsp. honey
1 tbsp. apple cider vinegar
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 Lime, juiced
1/2 jalapeño, chopped
1 1/2 tbsp. Taco Seasoning
kosher salt
In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook pasta according to package directions until al dente. Drain and and cool, 5 minutes. Meanwhile, make dressing: Whisk all ingredients together. Taste and add salt as desired. Stir corn, black beans, cheese, tomatoes, avocados, and cilantro in with pasta. Toss with dressing. Cover tightly and refrigerate 1 hour before serving.
