- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon baking cocoa
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 6 bone-in chicken breast halves (8 ounces each )
- CILANTRO LIME BUTTER:
- 1/3 cup butter, melted
- 1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped red onion
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- 1 serrano pepper, finely chopped
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- In a small bowl, combine the first eight ingredients. Brush over chicken.
- Place chicken skin side down on grill rack. Grill, covered, over indirect medium heat for 15 minutes. Turn; grill 20-25 minutes longer or until a thermometer reads 165°.
- Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the butter ingredients. Drizzle over chicken before serving.
