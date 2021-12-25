3 cups crisp corn cereal, such as Corn Chex®
3 cups crisp wheat cereal, such as Wheat Chex®
3 cups crisp rice cereal, such as Rice Chex®
2 cups pretzel sticks
2 cups mixed nuts
1 to 1 1/2 sticks (8 to 12 tablespoons) salted butter
3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon seasoned salt, such as Lawry's®
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
1/4 teaspoon onion powder
6 to 12 dashes hot sauce, such as Tabasco
3 to 5 cloves garlic, mashed
Preheat the oven to 250 degrees F.
Dump the corn, wheat, and rice cereal into a large mixing bowl. Add the pretzel sticks and nuts. In a microwave-safe bowl, add the butter, Worcestershire, seasoned salt, paprika, chili powder, onion powder, hot sauce and garlic and microwave until the butter is melted. Stir together and toss into the cereal mixture, stirring as you go. Transfer the mixture to 1 or 2 baking sheets and bake for 1 hour 15 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes. Let cool before serving and store leftovers in an airtight container.
